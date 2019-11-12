DSK depositors, some dead, some waiting for justice

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:47 IST

PUNE Deepak Phadnis, 67, has not missed a single hearing of the ongoing trial pertaining to the financial fraud involving Pune real estate developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, popularly known as DSK. He is one of 32,000 depositors waiting for justice.

“I worked as a vice-president in a multinational company (MNC) and post retirement I started a business in Bhosari. I invested a huge amount in DSK’s fixed deposit (FD) scheme in 2015. Since it was a public listed company I did not verify its details. I never even thought of looking at the signatures on the FDs, but it was only after two years, on October 24 2017, that I realised that something was wrong when there was no interest credited to my account.

I visited their offices; they gave me cheques which also bounced. I approached DSK and his wife Hemanti to seek answers, they said that the state of affairs of the company is not good and assured that I will soon get the backdated interest,” said Phadnis

After getting people who were willing to fight for their lost investments, Phadnis set up Chaitanya Vatika group. The group is now a registered association called Chaitnaya Seva Bhavi Sanstha and has 825 members. RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar started an initiative called RTI kata for people who have been duped by investors. Kumbhar holds a weekly meeting with the people.

“All the members of the association have been duped by DSK. Some have lost their lives waiting for justice and some have no place to call home,” added Phadnis.

Mahesh Hirwarker said, “My father had invested his life savings in DSK schemes as they were offering a good dividend. When the interest stopped coming and cheques bounced, my father could not stop thinking about it and thus died of a brain stroke two years ago. I am now fighting for justice on my father’s behalf.”

Sharad Natu, 80 feels that he has to remain fit so that he can fight for justice “I have been in the medical line for the past 50 years and invested Rs 26 lakh into the DSK schemes. Three years ago the cheques bounced and I got to know about the RTI kata and have attended every meeting since then. I also try to be at every hearing. It is hard to believe that a man like DSK could do such a huge fraud.”