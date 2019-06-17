DU revises admission criteria for all undergrad courses

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) Monday revised the eligibility criteria for almost all undergraduate courses, following a high court order in this regard. Admissions to these courses will now be done based on the eligibility criteria of 2018-19.

The move comes after three petitioners challenged the Delhi University’s decision of amending the eligibility criteria for admissions to several undergraduate courses including BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics.

The university, however, did not announce the revised dates for the release of cut-off lists. A member of the admission committee said on Monday, during a meeting of the admission committee and the standing committee of the academic council (AC) , a consensus could not be reached on the dates for the cut-off lists.

“There was a suggestion to fix the date of the first cut-off list as June 28. However, there was dissent and later it was decided to announce the dates by the end of this week,” the member said, requesting anonymity.

In their petitions, the petitioners had contended that the eligibility criteria for some courses were changed a day before the opening of registrations on May 30. Following this, the court had also asked the university to take any such decision at least six months before the admission process starts in the future.

In the revised criteria uploaded on its official website on Monday, the university has also done away with the minimum marks criteria and compulsory inclusion of mathematics in the “best of four” subjects it had fixed for admissions to B Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) in Economics, respectively.

Similarly, for BA (Hons) in English, the candidate will now be eligible if he/she has an aggregate of 45% marks in class 12. The university has removed the compulsory 55% or more marks in English criteria.

For science courses, the university has removed the clause of minimum 55% marks in English from the eligibility criteria. Also, the minimum marks requirement in physics, chemistry, maths for BSc physics and chemistry has been revised to 55% from 60%.

For BSc in mathematics, the minimum marks requirement in the subject has been revised from 60% to 50% on Monday.

Besides these changes, the university also announced that it will extend the registration dates for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses to June 22. “The registration for all courses will now continue till June 22 to give equal opportunities to all candidates, “Rajeev Gupta, dean of student welfare, said.

Meanwhile, the university has clarified that there will be a 2.5% deduction from the aggregate if candidates do not include the subject concerned to which admission is sought while calculating the “best of four” subjects. For instance, if a candidate wants to apply for BA (Hons) in political science, he or she will have to include the subject while calculating the best of four. The colleges were allowed to fix their own deduction criteria between 1% to 2.5% as of now.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 21:42 IST