Dudhwa to reopen for tourists on Friday

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:21 IST
Dudhwa National Park (DNP) will reopen for tourists on Friday when the tourist season begins.

The tourist season comes to a close on June 15 ahead of the rainy season every year.

Dudhwa National Park officials said divisional manager, UP forest corporation, Kartik Kumar Singh would inaugurate the tourist season.

They said all amenities for visitors had been put in place. The officials said tourists would be asked to strictly adhere to Dudhwa Tiger Reserve rules so as to avoid any inconvenience. They added that tourists would not be allowed to move on the jungle safari but on open Gypsies arranged by Dudhwa administration. Guides have also been made available to help tourists enjoy the wildlife, they said.

Located on India-Nepal border, Dudhwa National Park is the natural habitat of Royal Bengal tigers, swamp deer, one-horned rhinos, wild elephants, bears and several other wild species.

Various species of birds, as well as reptiles, add to the attraction of tourists and wildlife enthusiasts.

