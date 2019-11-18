e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Dudhwa tourists urged to not share pics of tiger cubs

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:25 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Lakhimpur Kheri

Field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Sanjay Pathak has appealed to the tourists visiting Dudhwa to not circulate the photographs and videos of Dudhwa tigresses and their cubs on social media.

Describing this as a serious concern about safety of the big cats and their cubs and also against the NTCA guidelines, Pathak said every photo and video recorded location through geotagging, which the poachers could exploit.

Pathak warned that “if this continued, Dudhwa administration would have to think of banning the use of cameras in the reserve.

A group of tourists visiting Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary of the Dudhwa National Park on Saturday had spotted and taken pictures of five cubs and a tigress at a location in the sanctuary. This was in addition to two cubs of another tigress sighted earlier in the sanctuary.

Meanwhile, the field director said the area occupied by the tigresses and their cubs had been put out of tourists’ bound so as to ensure the safety of the big cats and also of the tourists.

Pathak said tigresses were known to be highly possessive about their cubs and frequent presence of humans could result in some untoward incident. “Owing to this, the area having tigresses and cubs had been isolated from tourist activities. Apart from patrolling, cameras had been installed to keep watch on the movements of the cubs and their mothers,” he added.

Pathak said if tourist activities were allowed in the area, it could also lead to cubs getting habitual of human presence and as a result getting abandoned by their mother. “Also, human activities in the forest area could also result in the mother carrying its cubs to cane fields for their safety,” he added.

--Deokant Pandey

top news
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
India seeks access to its citizens held in Pakistan without information
India seeks access to its citizens held in Pakistan without information
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
‘Need to talk more’: Sharad Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
‘Need to talk more’: Sharad Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities