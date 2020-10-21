e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Duo arrested in Navi Mumbai for selling stolen mobile phones, branded goods

Duo arrested in Navi Mumbai for selling stolen mobile phones, branded goods

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:13 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

The Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested two men on Sunday for selling phones and branded clothes and undergarments on the road after stealing them from stores in Taloja and Koparkhairane. The police found 51 mobile phones and other accessories along with apparels together worth ₹1.17 lakh.

The crime branch arrested the accused duo identified as Rizwan Khan, 28, and Javed Shaikh, 22, both residents of Kalyan.

On October 16, the duo broke into a mobile phone store in Taloja and stole phones and accessories including bluetooth headsets, memory cards, data cables, chargers and wireless speakers. After storing them at their Kalyan house, they were selling a part of the products on the streets of Navi Mumbai at a cheaper price.

On the same night, Khan and Shaikh also targeted an apparel store in Koparkhairane and stole several T-shirts, and undergarments of a popular brand.

Khan always worked with new accomplices. As per his modus operandi, police said, the accused would steal from stores and then sell at cheaper rates.

The crime branch received a tip-off from a resident who suspected the items to be branded as the price did not match the products. After verifying the information, the Unit 1 of the crime branch laid a trap and nabbed the accused.

Police also recovered the stolen products from their house.

“Khan, who has at least five cases of burglary against him in Thane and Navi Mumbai, often changes his looks to avoid the police from identifying him. Since he has many cases against him, he always takes precautions and would either sport a beard and change his hairstyles or don a cap,” said Rahul Rakh, assistant inspector, unit-1, crime branch.

top news
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
Law violations cannot be condoned under pretext of human rights : India to UNHCHR chief
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
China warns India on trading with Taiwan, slams US-Tibet govt-in-exile meet
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
Lockdown gone, Covid-19 virus hasn’t, cautions PM Modi
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL 2020 highlights: Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Pak’s coordinated push shows up in joint terror teams killed by Kashmir cops
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates
‘Largest and toughest to clinch’: AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh
‘Largest and toughest to clinch’: AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In