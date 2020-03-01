Duo decamp with news agency’s camera equipment on FC road

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 19:59 IST

PUNE: Two unidentified men on Saturday at 1.30 pm tricked a cab driver into leaving his car unattended before decamping with valuables worth Rs 7,10,000 from his car on FC road.

The complainant in the matter is Kiran Kamble, 29, a resident of Dattawadi and driver of the car. The cab is associated with a news agency and contained camera equipment.

“Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage places two men near the spot. One of them pointed the driver towards the back of the car. As the driver went to check it out, the second person opened the door and took two bags. The CCTV shows the sequence of events but it is not very clear. We are looking into it,” said Police sub inspector (PSI) Jayvant Jadhav of Deccan police station who is investigating the case.

One bag contained a Panasonic camera while the other bag contained documents and bank cards of the a news channel employee. The total worth of the stolen valuables was estimated to be around Rs 7,10,000, according to the police.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the two unidentified men at Deccan Gymkhana police station.