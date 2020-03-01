e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Duo decamp with news agency’s camera equipment on FC road

Duo decamp with news agency’s camera equipment on FC road

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Two unidentified men on Saturday at 1.30 pm tricked a cab driver into leaving his car unattended before decamping with valuables worth Rs 7,10,000 from his car on FC road.

The complainant in the matter is Kiran Kamble, 29, a resident of Dattawadi and driver of the car. The cab is associated with a news agency and contained camera equipment.

“Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage places two men near the spot. One of them pointed the driver towards the back of the car. As the driver went to check it out, the second person opened the door and took two bags. The CCTV shows the sequence of events but it is not very clear. We are looking into it,” said Police sub inspector (PSI) Jayvant Jadhav of Deccan police station who is investigating the case.

One bag contained a Panasonic camera while the other bag contained documents and bank cards of the a news channel employee. The total worth of the stolen valuables was estimated to be around Rs 7,10,000, according to the police.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the two unidentified men at Deccan Gymkhana police station.

top news
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
Nurse, cop take a break, shake a leg outside Wuhan hospital
Nurse, cop take a break, shake a leg outside Wuhan hospital
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities