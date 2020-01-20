Duo from Navi Mum offers loans, cheats 117 of ₹54L; booked

cities

Navi Mumbai Police on January 17 have booked two people for allegedly cheating around 117 persons of a total of ₹53.63 lakh on January 16. The accused would lure the victims with the prospect of loans up to ₹20 lakh and get them to invest ₹20,000 to avail the same.

The two accused are Mukarram Ali Ansari and Rekha Kamble. According to police, Ansari would approach people by claiming he is the owner of a Delhi-based finance company called Gold Finance while Kamble introduced herself as the group leader. They would also claim to have a branch in Zurich, Switzerland.

According to the police, the accused would offer personal or business loans up to ₹20 lakh in lieu of an investment of ₹20,000, which, they claimed, would be invested in the share market.

“The accused would tell the victims the loan would be sanctioned without any collateral or credit verification. Of the total loan amount, ₹15 lakh would be given in the form of demand draft, while the rest would be deducted as Kamble’s commission, they claimed,” said an officer from Khandeshwar police station.

The accused duo cheated at least 117 persons, primarily small-time businessmen and salaried persons.

A victim, Sangeeta Rathod, had filed a cheating complaint with Khandeshwar police.

Rathod had met Ansari in 2017 and had paid the accused ₹40,000. A few months later, Ansari approached her again asking her to invest more money citing good returns as the market was doing well, following which Rathod and her sister gave him an additional ₹10.5 lakh.

After the two fled, Rathod along with other complainants approached the Khandeshwar police. Following the complaint, the police conducted an investigation and lodged a first information report (FIR) against the duo on January 17.