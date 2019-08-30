Duped by travel agents, 24-year-old man ends life

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 00:46 IST

A 24-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison after allegedly being duped by travel agents, who had promised to get him a job at Bahrain.

The man belonged to Accharwal village in Hathur. Police have booked three persons, including a woman, for abetting his suicide. They have been identified as Boota Singh, Sukhraj Singh and his wife Meeta, the latter are residents of Sangrur.

The 24-year-old’s mother said her son had given ₹2.5 lakh to the accused. “They arranged a visa for him, but did not get him any job. My son had to come back after spending 20 days in Bahrain,” she added. “When he demanded his money back, the accused started threatening him, and that harassment drove him to end his life,” the mother said.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 00:46 IST