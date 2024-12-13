Dutee Chand stops truck after accident, police detain driver for questioning

Sprinter Dutee Chand escaped unhurt after a truck hit her car near OMP Square in Cuttack, police said on Friday. A truck struck sprinter Dutee Chand's vehicle close to Cuttack's OMP Square, but she was unharmed(PTI)

The incident took place on Thursday evening when Dutee was returning to Bhubaneswar from her native Jajpur district with a friend. Her luxury car suffered damage in the accident, they said.

Dutee stopped the truck which was trying to flee from the accident site. She contacted the Madhupatna police station which reached the spot and detained the truck driver for questioning.

"When we tried to stop the truck driver from fleeing, he used filthy language," Dutee said.

Dutee Chand and her friend were rescued to safety, police said.