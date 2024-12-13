4 schoolgirls walking back home crushed to death by truck in Kerala

Kochi: Four Class 8 students of a government school died on Thursday after a truck ran them over while they were returning home after taking an examination, at Kalladikode in Kerala, police said. People gather near the accident spot in Palakkad district, Kerala. (PTI PHOTO)

According to officials familiar with the matter, the incident took place around 4.15pm at Panayampadam on Palakkad-Kozhikode National Highway. The deceased were students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Karimba.

“There was a drizzle in the area and the truck driver lost control over the vehicle while navigating a curve on the National Highway 966, hit a tree and a portion of a nearby compound wall before overturning upon the students walking home by the side of the road. While there were five students at the time, one of them managed to escape,” said an official. He added that the truck driver and the cleaner have been taken into police custody.

The four deceased students have been identified as Irfana, Midha, Ridha and Aysha.

The accident also triggered protests by local residents who alleged that no action was taken despite repeated complaints to the authorities that the Panayampadam area has turned into an accident hot spot.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the accident at Kalladikode and called it “shocking” and “tragic.” He added: “A detailed investigation will be conducted, and necessary action will be taken.”

A senior road transport officer said, “The district collector has called for a meeting tomorrow. There, we will take a decision on setting up a temporary traffic calming method to reduce accidents. We will review CCTV footage in the area to understand the cause of the accident.”