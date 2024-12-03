Menu Explore
Kerala: 5 MBBS students killed in car-bus collision in Alappuzha

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Dec 03, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Due to the impact of the collision, the car was completely damaged and the occupants inside were taken out after breaking open the vehicle, police sources said.

Five youths, all MBBS students, were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Kerala's Alappuzha on Monday night.

According to police, the accident took place around 10 pm near Kalarcode.(Pixabay/Representative)
According to police, the accident took place around 10 pm near Kalarcode.(Pixabay/Representative)

According to police, the accident took place around 10 pm near Kalarcode.

"Due to the impact of the collision, the car was completely damaged and the occupants inside were taken out after breaking open the vehicle, police sources cited in a news agency PTI report said

The deceased, who are reportedly MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students of a government medical college, had not been identified immediately, police said.

Seven persons were inside the car, and of these, five succumbed to the injuries, police added.

The passengers in the bus reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Vehicular traffic on the road was affected following the accident, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, police said.

In another tragic incident, a 26-year-old Indian Police Service (IPS) officer on his way to take up his first posting died in a road accident in Karnataka's Hassan district, police said on Monday.

Harsh Bardhan was a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and hailed from Madhya Pradesh, police said. The accident took place on Sunday evening, when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house and a tree on the roadside, police added.

Follow Us On