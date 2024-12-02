'Life can be cruel': Karnataka IPS officer's classmate pens emotional note after 26-year-old dies in accident

A classmate of the 26-year-old IPS officer ,who died on the way to his first job posting in Karnataka, has penned an emotional note on his death and raised questions about road safety. Harsh Bardhan was on his way to join his first posting in Karnataka as an IPS officer.(X/@alokkumar6994)

Harsh Bardhan, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was set to take up his first posting as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, Hassan district when a tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst. The accident occurred on the Hassan-Mysuru Highway and the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree.

Taking to X, Shailendra Singh, who studied with Bardhan in college, talked about feeling sad and frustrated over the tragic loss. "I am feeling so sad and frustrated right now. Harsh was my classmate in college. He worked hard all his life and cleared UPSC," he said.

Singh said the IPS officer lost his life because his car's tires burst. "Why don't we prioritise five-star safety cars?" he questioned.

"He was going to join office as a DSP for the first time. He did not even received his first salary. Life can be cruel. Be safe everyone and talk to your friends and family regularly," he said.

Who was Harsh Bardhan?

Bardhan had recently graduated from the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru and was known for his dedication and professionalism.

In the academy, the young officer impressed his trainers and peers with his commitment to public service, deeply rooted in his family values as his father was also a public servant.

He fulfilled his dream of becoming an IPS officer with his induction into the 2023 batch. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences over the tragic death. “It is deeply saddening to lose such a young and promising officer who was about to begin his journey in public service. Years of hard work and dedication have been lost in this tragic incident," he said.