Dwarka-Kirti Nagar Metrolite line will be like BRT, minus the problems

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:20 IST

New Delhi

Just like the scrapped Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor in south Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Metrolite project between Kirti Nagar and Dwarka Sector 25 will largely be along the central verge and share road space with vehicular traffic.

But, DMRC officials said, it would not hinder vehicular movement on arterial roads along the 19.09-km corridor. The BRT corridor in Delhi had to be dismantled as vehicular movement on the road was severely affected.

“We have ensured 100% right of way for the corridor. It is largely along the central verge and wherever it was not possible, we have planned to make it elevated,” said Mangu Singh, managing director of DMRC.

The Metro recently completed feasibility study of the corridor, which was recently approved by the housing and urban affairs ministry and DMRC board. The Centre is pushing for Metrolite projects at it is less capital-intensive.

One of the main problems in the BRT project was that it severely affected traffic movement, especially at intersections. “It (BRT) failed mainly because it was sharing the right of way, particularly at crossings, with other vehicles. At crossings, the number of signals had increased drastically,” said Singh.

In the Metrolite project, Singh said, this problem has been addressed. “Metrolite will ply on a dedicated corridor. We have decided that at major crossings or intersections, we will go underground to ensure the smooth movement of trains,” said Singh. By doing this, DMRC officials said there would be no interaction between the vehicular traffic and the metrolite system despite sharing road space.

Another major issue with the BRT corridor was related to pedestrian movement. As the bus stations were at the centre of the road, passengers had to brave the traffic on the road to reach the bus stands.

As a majority of the stations on the Kirti Nagar- Dwarka Sector 25 corridor will at-grade and along the central verge, DMRC has planned for the smooth passenger movement. “The stations will be easily approachable. We have planned subways connecting the pavements on the roadside with the stations at the centre,” said Singh.

There will be 21 stations on the Kirti Nagar-Dwarka Sector 25 corridor of which 16 will be at-grade and five elevated. The corridor will be at-grade in densely populated areas such as Mayapuri, Dabri, Bamnoli and Dhul Siras.

The Metro has also completed feasibility study of the second Metrolite corridor between Rithala and Narela. The corridor, yet to be approved by the ministry and the DMRC board, is proposed to be 22.9-km and will be largely elevated. Of the 19 proposed stations on the corridor, 14 will be elevated and five at-grade.

The two Metrolite projects are part of Metro Phase-IV. Explaining the benefit of Metrolite, Singh said, “It is a system with less capacity and baggages. It is planned solely from the consideration of reducing the cost. It will have three coaches with space for 300 passengers.It will have a simpler fare collection system inside the trains.”

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 19:20 IST