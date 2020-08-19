Eight dead, 199 Covid positive in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:41 IST

As many as 199 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, and eight people, including two women, lost their lives in the district.

With this, the Covid death toll in the district has mounted to 270 and the infection tally has reached 7,288.

The active case tally stands at 2,039, while 4,976 patients have recovered from the virus. Out of the 270 Covid fatalities reported to date, 182 (67.4%) were reported in the month of August alone.

Wednesday’s fatalities include 60-year-old male of Shastri Nagar, Jagraon; 51-year-old male of Basant Avenue; 75-year-old female of Tajpur Road; 63-year-old male of Dashmesh Nagar; 50-year-old male of Sherpur village; 59-year-old female of Haibowal Kalan; 76-year-old male of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road; and 53-year-old male of Jodhewal Basti.

Among those who reported positive include DPRO Puneetpal Singh Gill, who is said to be mildly symptomatic and currently under home isolation. Others include 54 patients with influenza-like illness (ILI), 61 contacts of positive patients, 36 patients referred from OPD, two police personnel, two health-care workers, three domestic travelers and a pregnant woman.

PROTEST OUTSIDE DMCH

High drama took place late at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on late Wednesday night when the kin of a Covid-19 victim accused the hospital authorities of keeping them in the dark about the death of the patient and charged exorbitant treatment amount. The hospital authorities, however, said the allegations were baseless.