Home / Chandigarh / Eight held for trying to vandalise statues on Heritage Street near Golden Temple

Eight held for trying to vandalise statues on Heritage Street near Golden Temple

The incident took place around 1.30am on Wednesday when the eight men started breaking the platform on which the statues are raised. They even attacked a police team that stopped them

chandigarh Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police inspecting the site where the marble panels of the platform on which statues of folk dancers have been put up on Heritage Street were damaged by vandals in Amritsar on Wednesday.
Police inspecting the site where the marble panels of the platform on which statues of folk dancers have been put up on Heritage Street were damaged by vandals in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Eight men were arrested on Wednesday for trying to vandalise statues of folk dancers on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple here.

The accused managed to break the marble panels of the platform on which the bronze statues are mounted.

Those arrested have been identified as Ravinder Singh of Ganaur village in Nawanshahr; Maninder Singh and Harwinder Singh of Ropar; Gursewak Singh of Hussanpur village in Batala; Ranjit Singh of Chabhal village and Amarbir Singh of Manjh village in Tarn Taran; and Rajbir Singh and Harkawal Singh Amritsar.

Police have identified Amrit Singh of Moga as an absconding accused and are searching for him.

The incident took place around 1.30am on Wednesday when the eight men started breaking the platform on which the statues are raised. A police team in the vicinity reached the spot and stopped them.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Harjit Singh said the accused even attacked the police team. “We are seeing if they belong to any organisation.”

They have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder); 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot); 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions); 434 (mischief by destroying or moving); 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon); and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
