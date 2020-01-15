Eight held for trying to vandalise statues on Heritage Street near Golden Temple

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:15 IST

Eight men were arrested on Wednesday for trying to vandalise statues of folk dancers on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple here.

The accused managed to break the marble panels of the platform on which the bronze statues are mounted.

Those arrested have been identified as Ravinder Singh of Ganaur village in Nawanshahr; Maninder Singh and Harwinder Singh of Ropar; Gursewak Singh of Hussanpur village in Batala; Ranjit Singh of Chabhal village and Amarbir Singh of Manjh village in Tarn Taran; and Rajbir Singh and Harkawal Singh Amritsar.

Police have identified Amrit Singh of Moga as an absconding accused and are searching for him.

The incident took place around 1.30am on Wednesday when the eight men started breaking the platform on which the statues are raised. A police team in the vicinity reached the spot and stopped them.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Harjit Singh said the accused even attacked the police team. “We are seeing if they belong to any organisation.”

They have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder); 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot); 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions); 434 (mischief by destroying or moving); 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon); and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.