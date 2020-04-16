Eight test positive in Punjab, cases double in 10 days

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:55 IST

Punjab on Thursday reported eight new coronavirus cases, taking the total in the state to 199. Six cases have been reported from Jalandhar and one each from Patiala and Ludhiana. With this, the number of Covid-19 cases have more than doubled in the state in 10 days --- from 99 on April 7 to 19 on April 16.

Jalandhar district reported six new coronavirus cases on Thursday. District nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said that with this, a total of 31 positive cases have been reported in the district so far, including two deaths and four patients who recovered. He said that reports of the 50 samples received on Thursday had tested negative.

The patients are close contacts of those who tested positive, including the husband of Kuljit Kaur of Shahkot area, who died due to Covid-19 on April 9 and a relative of a 34-year-old Congress leader who is also a Covid-19 patient.

The district administration has sealed the Basti Sheikh and Valmiki Mohalla areas to implement the containment plan and teams have started contact tracing of the positive cases.

Jalandhar has reported the second highest positive cases in the state so far after Mohali, where 56 positive cases were reported till Thursday.

Jalandhar is among eight districts of the state declared a hotspot (red zone) by the Union ministry of health and family welfare to intensify the fight against Covid-19. These districts are among the 170 hotspots in the country.

ONE MORE TESTS POSITIVE IN PATIALA

A 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala on Thursday. He is among the close contacts of 50-year-old resident of Safabadi Gate, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. With this, Patiala district has so far recorded seven Covid-19 cases.

The latest patient runs a shop in famous book market here. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said his sample was taken on Wednesday and his report found to be positive on Thursday. “During contact tracing of the Safabadi Gate resident, it came to fore that they were in constant touch with each other and even travelled during this period,” Dr Malhotra said.

He added that they have started process of shifting him to isolation ward of government medical college and the samples of his wife and two children will be taken for further testing.

An official said that they both travelled to deliver supply of books at Zirakpur on April 10 on a curfew pass.

LUDHIANA REVENUE OFFICIAL CONTRACTS INFECTION

A 58-year-old revenue department kanungo, serving in Koom Kalan area, has tested positive. He last went to duty on March 21. The patient was currently living in Khanna and also travelled to his ancestral villages in the Payal sub-division.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said he was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital on April 14 after he companied of cough and breathlessness.

CONTACT OF LUDHIANA COVID-19 CASUILTY TESTS –VE

A 72-year-old woman who was infected after coming in contact Ludhina’s first Covid-19 fatality Puja Rani, 42, has tested negative.

Puja of Amarpura locality died of coronavirus on March 29, while the 72-year-old woman, who was living in the neighbourhood, tested positive.

Senior medical officer Dr Ravi Dutt said that the woman tested negative in the first report and her samples will be sent again for second test.

Meanwhile, samples of three relatives of ACP Anil Kohli, who tested positive for the virus, have come nagitive.

The health department also said that the 17 police personnel from Focal Point police station, who had come in contact with Covid- 19 positive snatcher, were tested negative.