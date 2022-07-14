Maharashtra to cut petrol prices by 5/ litre and diesel prices by 3/litre, says CM Shinde

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government had decided to cut value added tax on petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of ₹6,000 crore on the state exchequer.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

