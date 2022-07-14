Maharashtra to cut petrol prices by ₹5/ litre and diesel prices by ₹3/litre, says CM Shinde
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on announced that the state government had decided to cut petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the state government had decided to cut value added tax on petrol prices by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre.Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of ₹6,000 crore on the state exchequer.
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.