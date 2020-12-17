e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Elderly man hit by bike in Ludhiana, 3 booked for murder bid

Elderly man hit by bike in Ludhiana, 3 booked for murder bid

In his police compliant, the senior citizen stated that he was walking home from the bus stand and when he reached near a government school, the accused turned up there and struck him with their motorcycle, following which he fell on the road

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The police here have booked three men in an attempt to murder case after they hit a 74-year-old man with their motorcycle and assaulted him with wooden logs.

The accused have been identified as Surinder Singh, alias Sunny, and Nirmal Singh — residents of Galib Kalan village. Their accomplice is yet to be identified.

In his police compliant, the senior citizen, Jaswant Singh of the same village, stated that he was walking home from the bus stand and when he reached near a government school, the accused turned up there. They struck Jaswant with their motorcycle, following which he fell on the road. Then the accused assaulted him with wooden logs. When Jaswant raised an alarm for help, people gathered at the spot, but the accused fled from there. ASI Chhindarpal Singh said an FIR has been lodged under sections 307, 323, 279, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In