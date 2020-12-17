Elderly man hit by bike in Ludhiana, 3 booked for murder bid

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:43 IST

The police here have booked three men in an attempt to murder case after they hit a 74-year-old man with their motorcycle and assaulted him with wooden logs.

The accused have been identified as Surinder Singh, alias Sunny, and Nirmal Singh — residents of Galib Kalan village. Their accomplice is yet to be identified.

In his police compliant, the senior citizen, Jaswant Singh of the same village, stated that he was walking home from the bus stand and when he reached near a government school, the accused turned up there. They struck Jaswant with their motorcycle, following which he fell on the road. Then the accused assaulted him with wooden logs. When Jaswant raised an alarm for help, people gathered at the spot, but the accused fled from there. ASI Chhindarpal Singh said an FIR has been lodged under sections 307, 323, 279, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.