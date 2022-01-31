Electric bus mows down bystanders in Kanpur, 6 dead

At least six people have been killed and several injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday. The police said that a group of 15 people were at the site where the accident took place.

According to the police, three of the victims have been identified. Efforts were underway to establish identity of the rest.

Pramod Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Kanpur East, said that the brakes of the bus stopped working on the Tat Mill incline and the bus went on hitting cars, motorcycles and pedestrians.

He added that nine people are in critical condition and being treated in a hospital.

"A probe in the matter has been initiated," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident.

"Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," Vadra said in a tweet posted in Hindi.