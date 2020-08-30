e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Electrocuted PSPCL employee succumbs in Ludhiana; staff stages protest, demands compensation, job for kin

Electrocuted PSPCL employee succumbs in Ludhiana; staff stages protest, demands compensation, job for kin

The 25-year-old victim was electrocuted while repairing an electric poll in Tagore Nagar’s C Block on Saturday, due to which he fell off his perch and injured his head. The employees raised slogans against the government and demanded medical insurance for the staff, and ₹50 lakh and a job for the victim’s kin.

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PSPCL employees protesting against the government at Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday.
PSPCL employees protesting against the government at Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT )
         

Powercom staff and Ludhiana’s Transco Contract Employees’ Union Circle staged a protest at Fountain Chowk here on Sunday after an employee who was injured in the line of duty succumbed.

The 25-year-old victim was electrocuted while repairing an electric poll in Tagore Nagar’s C Block on Saturday, due to which he fell off his perch and injured his head. The employees raised slogans against the government and demanded medical insurance for the staff, and ₹50 lakh and a job for the victim’s kin.

The victim had been working with Powercom for four years and was expecting his first child. He was a contractual worker deputed with the complaint handling wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Ludhiana union circle president Balehar Singh said, “Despite several requests, authorities are not providing gratuity and jobs to the victims’ family. We have demanded that the government provide medical insurance as a number of accidents have taken place of late and contractual employees’ families continue to suffer in the absence of compensation.”

If authorities do not consider our demands, we will intensify our agitation, he added.

top news
Thousands displaced as excess rain, overflowing dams flood central India
Thousands displaced as excess rain, overflowing dams flood central India
School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
4 states reject Centre’s options over GST dues
4 states reject Centre’s options over GST dues
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
Virat came back an incredibly different player in 2018: James Anderson
Virat came back an incredibly different player in 2018: James Anderson
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In