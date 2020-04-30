e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ensure sanitisation of ambulances, Punjab health department tells civil surgeons

Ensure sanitisation of ambulances, Punjab health department tells civil surgeons

In a letter to civil hospitals, director health and family welfare, Punjab, said the ambulances used for ferrying Covid-19 patients should be disinfected as per the government guidelines. Items such as oxygen cylinder and medicine kit should be regularly checked to ensure they are not expired, it said

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:35 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The letter received by Ludhiana civil hospital was further sent to the sub-divisional hospitals, community and primary health centres across the district.
The letter received by Ludhiana civil hospital was further sent to the sub-divisional hospitals, community and primary health centres across the district.(HT Photo)
         

Day after the health authorities of Tarn Taran district courted a controversy for allegedly sending a rickety ambulance to ferry a coronavirus suspect, director health and family welfare, Punjab, has asked all the civil surgeons to ensure cleanliness and sanitisation of all the medically equipped vehicles.

The letter issued to the civil hospitals, which further sent it to the sub-divisional hospitals, community and primary health centres across the district, read, “The ambulances used for ferrying Covid-19 patients should be disinfected as per the government guidelines.” “Items such as oxygen cylinder and medicine kit should be regularly checked to ensure they are not expired,” it said.

Following the government order, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga has directed all the respective departments to check the ambulances plying under 108 emergency service on weekly basis and submit a report of the same to the state health department headquarters.

tags
top news
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities