Ensure sanitisation of ambulances, Punjab health department tells civil surgeons

cities

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:35 IST

Day after the health authorities of Tarn Taran district courted a controversy for allegedly sending a rickety ambulance to ferry a coronavirus suspect, director health and family welfare, Punjab, has asked all the civil surgeons to ensure cleanliness and sanitisation of all the medically equipped vehicles.

The letter issued to the civil hospitals, which further sent it to the sub-divisional hospitals, community and primary health centres across the district, read, “The ambulances used for ferrying Covid-19 patients should be disinfected as per the government guidelines.” “Items such as oxygen cylinder and medicine kit should be regularly checked to ensure they are not expired,” it said.

Following the government order, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga has directed all the respective departments to check the ambulances plying under 108 emergency service on weekly basis and submit a report of the same to the state health department headquarters.