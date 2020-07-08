e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ensure timely completion of tourism projects: Himachal CM to officials

Ensure timely completion of tourism projects: Himachal CM to officials

The CM presided over a review meeting of the tourism department on Wednesday

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

To promote traditional crafts of Himachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to start a craft and tourism fair in the state on the pattern of the Surajkund International Fair. This was stated by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday while he was presiding over a review meeting of the tourism department.

He directed the officers to expedite the matter regarding the transfer of land near Kandaghat in Solan district so that it can be constructed at the earliest to organise this fair.

The CM also directed them to ensure timely completion of various tourism projects.

Thakur said that the light and sound show in Shimla would be completed by March next year and will prove to be an added attraction for the tourists. He added that signages, gantries, CCTV, and WIFI systems were also being provided throughout the Himalayan Circuit under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

He directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of development of north and south ports of the tunnel besides procurement of the Vista Dom bus which would allow tourists to have a glimpse of Himachal while passing through the Atal tunnel.

He said that like Uttrakhand, Rajasthan, Goa, and Kerala, the state government had also decided to open the state for tourists with strict SOPs.

He said that the online training for the hospitality sector would also be held in wake of Covid-19. He said that around 10,000 candidates would be provided one-day training on hygiene and sanitation procedure and three-week training on essentials of tourist guide communication skills would be provided to about 400 candidates.

top news
India backs Bangladesh efforts to repatriate Rohingya home
India backs Bangladesh efforts to repatriate Rohingya home
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
Veteran actor Jagdeep dies at 81
Veteran actor Jagdeep dies at 81
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
UK envoy who named daughter ‘India’ presents credentials to Prez Kovind
UK envoy who named daughter ‘India’ presents credentials to Prez Kovind
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In