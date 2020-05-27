e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Entire Kamothe node not a containment zone

Entire Kamothe node not a containment zone

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 22:12 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has taken off Kamothe from the list of 139 containment zones. Till Wednesday, Kamothe had reported 163 Covid cases.

Municipal commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “We surveyed the PCMC area and demarcated new containment zones. Only those buildings, societies or areas which have case will be sealed. Only if a sector has many cases, then it will be a containment zone.”

Kamothe has got 50 smaller containment zones. “Economic activity with curbs will start in areas which are not containment zones,” said Deshmukh.

For the past few days, there has been a decrease in cases and Tuesday saw only two positive cases from Kamothe.

Kamothe has reported 163 positive cases and eight deaths.

Jamir Lengarekar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Now, that the entire node is not a containment zone, shops can open some in node. If the shop is in the containment zone or building, then it will remain shut.”

PCMC has given permission for standalone shops to open on specific days from 7am to 5pm.

top news
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Temp nears 50 degrees in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight
Temp nears 50 degrees in Rajasthan; IMD says no immediate respite in sight
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In