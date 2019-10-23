Entrepreneurs are brand ambassadors of state: Jai Ram

cities

Chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said entrepreneurs of Himachal Pradesh are the brand ambassadors of the state and could play a major role in attracting investments in the state.

While presiding over the silver Jubilee celebrations of the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industries Association (BBNIA) held at Baddi in Himachal’s Solan district on Tuesday, the CM urged the entrepreneurs to support the government in making the global investors’ meet (GIM) slated for November 7 and 8 in Dharamshala a success.

Thakur said, “Role of entrepreneurs in development of the state was vital. Industries in the state are providing employment to the lakhs of youth of the state and contributing to the state exchequer by way of taxes worth crores of rupees.”

He said government was ensuring that the entrepreneurs get the best environment to invest and run their business in the state.

“Himachal is now ranked top among fast movers category in ease of doing reforms and the Single Window Monitoring and Clearance Authority reflects strong commitment of the state government in ensuring efficiency, transparency, timeliness and accountability in providing services to investors,” he added.

Thakur said the BBNIA is a major contributor in fast industrialisation of the state.

He said government was ensuring to give priority to this area in strengthening infrastructure.

The four-laning work of the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh Road will be expedited for facilitating the entrepreneurs,” the CM said.

The CM said soon after assuming the office, he decided to take such innovative steps aimed at welfare of the people and development of the state and organising the GIM is one of such decisions.

“Himachal offers various incentives to the entrepreneurs, such as pollution-free environment, investor-friendly policies, responsive and accountable administration. All these make the state the most favoured destination for the investors,” he added.

Thakur said till date memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹79,000 crore have been signed in the state. He said investors from other states will not be able to invest without active support of the local entrepreneurs.

