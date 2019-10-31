Epca extends ban on overnight construction till Nov 2

cities

Oct 31, 2019

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca) Thursday directed the Delhi government and the civic agencies to extend the ban on overnight construction activities and non-piped natural gas (PNG) based industries till November 2.

The Epca approved the recommendations of the task force, led by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), that suggested that the ban on overnight construction, in place till October 30, should be extended to November 2. They also extended the overnight ban window, from the earlier 6pm to 6am, to 6pm to 10am.

“We are closely watching the pollution levels. We will discuss additional measures, if the air quality does not improve,” Epca member Sunita Narain said.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the air quality in Delhi is likely to improve from November 3, with the wind speed will pick up due to a western disturbance.

The CPCB task force also decided that the extension of the ban will apply to coal-powered industries in the satellite towns of Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonepat and Bahadurgarh, with only power plants being exempted.

Municipal agencies have in the last fortnight issued fines over ₹3 crore for violation of dust control norms. Around 26,000 tonnes of construction debris were also picked up.

A senior north Delhi municipal corporation official said nearly 600 metric tonnes of C&D (construction and demolition) debris is generated daily.

“As per rules, project managers of big construction sites like the one at Pragati Maidan must arrange the disposal of C&D debris, including the manufacture of recycled products like bricks and tiles, themselves. The rest have to deposit their debris at our 87 authorised sites or JE (Junior Engineer) stores or at the Burari C&D recycling plant,” a senior north corporation official said.

