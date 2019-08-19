Estranged daughter-in-law drove son to suicide, alleges man

cities

PUNE The father of an autorickshaw driver, who allegedly killed his 8-year-old daughter before hanging himself to death in Pune, has alleged that his son’s estranged wife drove him to take the drastic step.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Bhongale (43), while his daughter has been identified as Shraddha Bhongale (8), both residents of Classic Heights in Balajinagar, Dhankavdi. The incident took place on Saturday night.

The father is the complainant in the case registered under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code at Sahakarnagar police station.

According to the police, the woman had left Ashish due to his drinking habit. Ashish’s wife was booked in the case along with a man he suspected her to be having an affair with, and her parents.

Senior inspector Anil Shewale of Sahakarnagar police station who is investigating the case said, “We will investigate the matter before making any arrests. The deceased had recently started driving an auto and used to spend money on alcohol.”

The woman has been identified as Shubhangi Bhongale, while the man she was allegedly involved with was identified as Rajesh Bhilare, according to the complainant.

While the deceased man was booked under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing his daughter, his wife and the others have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sahkarnagar police station.

The two bodies were found in their house on Saturday night and taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. While the girl was strangled to death, the man was found hanging with the help of a sari in their house.

