Evening shower lowers mercury levels in Gurugram

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:54 IST

Gurugram The skies suddenly turned dark on Saturday evening, with high-speed winds, moderate rain and hail hitting the city, lowering the temperature by around four degrees Celsius. Winds faster than 40 kmph was reported at 4.30 pm at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Palam Observatory.

According to weather experts, the rainfall and hailstorm were caused by moisture-laden winds blowing from the south-east. “The winds led to a sudden rise in humidity levels and caused moderate rainfall,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD.

The hailstorm was a result of a localised weather activity, said experts, adding that towering cumulonimbus clouds formed over the city at a height of 12 kilometres from the surface and led to the rainfall.

The day temperature, as a result of the rain and winds, fell by four degrees Celsius on Saturday and was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. Saturday’s maximum temperature was three degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, which was the same on Friday as well.

According to the IMD, another spell of moderate rainfall is likely around Wednesday and is expected to last for two days. The maximum temperature, however, is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius till then, as per the MeT department. The minimum temperature, too, is likely to stay around 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city is likely to receive light rainfall in patches over the next two to three days. The sky is expected to be generally cloudy, an IMD spokesperson said.

Gurugram recorded an air quality index (AQI) score of 81 (satisfactory) on Saturday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. The AQI on Friday too was in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with a reading of 70. Experts predict the AQI to be in the ‘satisfactory’ category the coming week due to the rain.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 20:54 IST