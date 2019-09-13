Events planned for World Healthcare Simulation week, Sept 16-20

cities

Sep 13, 2019

PUNE City experts have stressed on the importance of conducting hands-on training on simulators rather than patients ahead of the world healthcare simulation week which will be observed from September 16 to 20 for the first time in the city.

Various events will be organised during the week including awareness workshops for students, nurses, technicians among others. Interaction with guest faculties and regulatory bodies like nursing and medical councils of the country will also be organised during the event.

Dr Rajiv Yerawdekar, dean of Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences and former member of Medical Council of India (MCI), said that before the Medical Council of India was dissolved, it had notified all the medical colleges and made it mandatory to have simulation laboratories so that medical practitioners could have hands on training experience before joining any hospital or starting practice.

He pointed out that patients should not be used as guinea pigs every time a trainee doctor wants to practise. Therefore, in order not to risk patients’ lives, the medical fraternity has come up with this technology which allows students to learn in an error free environment.

This technology is so advanced that simulators can talk and even respond to the situation, he said, observing that medical students can gain real life experience of handling any surgery or an emergency through these mannequins which mimic live patients.

Similar views were expressed by Dr Kapil Zirpe, national president of Indian Society for Critical Care Medicine

On another fornt, the government-run Sassoon Hospital also plans to introduce a simulator laboratory, said Dr TP Lahane, director of medical education and research (DMER).

This simulator laboratory for medical students would be opened in two months, he said.

