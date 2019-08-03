Ex-corporator arrested for rape of woman in Ulhasnagar

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 00:15 IST

A 44-year-old former corporator from Ulhasnagar was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath on Thursday for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman.

The police said that Pradhan Patil, the accused, raped the woman who had gone to him seeking help in securing a place to set up a beauty parlour. Patil was produced in court on Friday and sent to 10 days police custody.

Patil, a resident of Gaikwadpada in Ambernath, is a three-term corporator. The police said he is in the construction business. The woman is a resident of Dombivli.

According to the police, the woman had approached Patil last month. Patil took her to different places in Ambernath under the pretext of showing her places where she could set up a beauty parlour.

“On July 22 around 8pm, Patil took the woman to Kansai area of Ambernath under the pretext of showing her shops. Later the same night he parked the car at an isolated place and raped her. He also threatened to kill the woman if she disclosed the incident to anyone,”said Manjeet Bagga, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station.

The police have booked Patil under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The woman knew Patil for more than a month. She approached us on Thursday and lodged a complaint. We registered a case and based on the complaint we arrested Patil from Gaikwadpada on Thursday night,” added Bagga.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 00:15 IST