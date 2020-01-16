Expect more rain, dip in mercury: Met

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:38 IST

Lucknow The average temperatures were expected to plunge following incessant rain across the state, said Meteorological (MET) department officials.

Westerly disturbances in the hill areas were responsible for the fresh spell of cold wave that is likely to continue for the next four days, they said.

The average temperature in Lucknow hovered around 15 degrees even as most parts of the city experience showers since Wednesday night.

The city recorded 15.7 mm rain. Cloudy skies and a few spells of rain/ thundershowers were likely on Friday also, said Met officials.

Most of the public places saw reduced footfall as rain prevented people from going outdoors. Markets also remained sluggish for most part of the day. In view of cold weather and rain, the district administration ensured arrangements of night shelters for the poor at various places across the city.

Other cities of the state also experienced showers on Thursday. Kanpur district experienced maximum rain (20 mm), followed by Hamirpur 13 mm.

The lowest temperature in UP was recorded in Banda where the mercury dipped to 8.8 degrees. Meerut and Najibabad recorded 9 degrees, followed by Churk 9.1.