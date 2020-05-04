Expectant mothers among those wanting to travel to maternal homes

cities

PUNE: Along with stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students who have been wanting to return to their homes in other districts and states, many expectant mothers are among those keen to return to their maternal homes for delivery.

With the Government having lifted a number of restrictions in the non-containment zones as a part of Lockdown 3.0 which began on Monday.

As per tradition, many expectant mothers from the city have been keen to return to their maternal homes within and outside the city for their delivery and have been seeking permission from the police commissioner and the district collector for the same.

Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said, “We are flooded with requests for travel and permissions from expectant mothers. We are allowing them to travel within reasonable distance, but not all.”

Similarly district collector Naval Kishore Ram said each and every individual request from pregnant women was being scrutinised and only those for whom travel was feasible were being allowed.”

While a number of women wanted to travel within the city, some, like Sony Kumari, wanted to go other states, as far as Jharkhand. Seven months pregnant, Kumari has been writing to the police for the past four days to allow her to travel by her own vehicle back home.

Anumeha Singh Mahajan was elated that she will welcome her first child in June this year at her maternal home in Hadapsar, Pune “My husband is stuck in Bangkok since March-end, and I was alone at home in Rahatne, I am in my ninth month, and I needed to travel to my parents’ home,” she said.

Two weeks ago, Mahajan received permission from the police for her medical check-ups and for travelling to her parents’ home across the city at Hadapsar.

She had to change her hospital for her delivery which will now happen at Hadapsar.

Neha Patil, who is due for delivery in June is looking forward to visit her parents in Nashik for the delivery. “There is a lot of excitement in my maternal home, with this being the first grandchild for my parents. I was registered for delivery in Nashik, but I was prepared to deliver my child in Pune, if the permission did not come through,” said Patil.

She said that she lives with her husband in Chinchwad and this was her first delivery and therefore, she wanted to stay with her parents because of the high emotions involved.

“There is no one to take care of me in Pune and therefore I applied for permission to travel inter-city to Nashik. The police responded to my phone and my tweet. We will be travelling by our car. It took time to get the permission and I was prepared to deliver in Pune in case I didn’t get my permission,” said Patil.