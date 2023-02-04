Home / Cities / Explosion at Sunny Leone’s fashion show venue in Imphal, no injuries reported

Explosion at Sunny Leone's fashion show venue in Imphal, no injuries reported

Published on Feb 04, 2023

Actress Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend the fashion show event in Imphal on Sunday.

Actress Sunny Leone. (Facebook | Sunny Leone)
PTI

A powerful explosion took place on Saturday near the venue of a fashion show event in Imphal which actress Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend on Sunday, an official said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Hatta Kangjeibung area of Manipur’s capital. The blast took place only 100 metres from the venue around 6.30 am on Saturday.

It is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused due to an Improvised Explosive Device or a grenade, he said.

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

sunny leone
