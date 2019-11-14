Eye on safety, WR to install CCTVs in motorman cabins

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:16 IST

The Western Railway (WR) will soon install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras inside motormen’s cabins on local trains to increase safety.

The move comes after several incidents of foreign objects being thrown at motormen on both the Central and Western lines were reported. CCTV cameras would record the motion and movement inside the motorman’s cabin and the data would be stored for 30 days.

The data will be managed and monitored by WR officials, including Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. The cameras will be installed in a phase-wise manner within six months.

WR has floated a tender for the installation of the cameras, which states that installation and commissioning of CCTV cameras, along with accessories, must be done per the specifications of the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

“CCTV cameras inside the motorman’s cabin will help during instances of people throwing objects at them as most of the times the culprit gets away. The cameras will also assist us to monitor the train’s movement,” said a senior WR official.

Both WR and Central Railway (CR) are yet to complete the installation of CCTV cameras inside local train compartments.