Failure to take up projects:SAD-BJP alliance threatens agitation against Ludhiana civic body

Earlier, in January, the local bodies department had directed the MC to stop floating tenders for new projects till the civic body cleared the pending payment of contractors. 

cities Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Irked over the failure of the municipal corporation (MC) in taking up development projects in the city, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors conducted a meeting here on Tuesday and threatened to launch an agitation against the fund-starved civic body. 

Leader of opposition in the General House of the MC, SAD councillor Harbhajan Dang said a delegation of councillors would meet the mayor on Thursday and if he failed to address the issues, an agitation would be launched against the civic body.  

Dang said the financial condition of the MC was so weak that it was not able to float tenders of development projects. The condition of city roads was pathetic and residents were facing harassment due to clogged sewers in different parts of the city, he added. 

Earlier, in January, the local bodies department had directed the MC to stop floating tenders for new projects till the civic body cleared the pending payment of contractors. 

 Dang said the Congress government had failed to fulfil the promises made by the party during elections and now the civic body was not even able to take up any projects in the city.

Dang said they had also staged protests against the civic body last year and the mayor had assured that the projects would be taken up after the financial condition of the MC improved.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said he would conduct a meeting with SAD-BJP councillors on Thursday and try to resolve the issues.As far as works are concerned, these are not being taken in any of the wards as the MC is facing financial crisis. “We are working to improve the financial condition of the MC.”

