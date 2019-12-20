e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Cities / Fake cop cheats senior citizen of her jewellery

Fake cop cheats senior citizen of her jewellery

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:45 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
A retired Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) scientist was robbed by two men in Nerul on Tuesday.

According to the Nerul police, Sumati Salian, 68, a resident of Nerul, left from home to go to Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar.

When she was waiting at the bus stop in Sector 12, a man, who appeared to be in his mid-fifties, approached her. The man told her that he is a policeman and only a few hours ago, a woman was attacked with a knife and robbed of her gold chain. He then cautioned her against wearing gold jewellery in public.

“The accused told her to keep her gold chain in her purse. Meanwhile, a man got down from an auto near them and he approached them. After talking to the ‘policeman’, he kept his two gold chains inside his pocket to convince the woman,” said an officer from Nerul police station.

The man told her to keep the gold bangles in her purse too. The two also asked her to check the bag properly.

Keeping Salian distracted in talks, the accused managed to take her valuables out of her bag without her noticing. After the accused duo left in the auto, she checked her bag and realised the gold was missing.

The accused robbed her of gold valuables worth ₹1.25 lakh, said police. A case of cheating and impersonation has been registered against the unidentified accused duo.

