e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Family of three suffers burn injuries as acid falls on them in Delhi

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

A man, his wife and their four-month-old son received burn injuries when acid from a tank outside a factory spilled on them when they were passing by on a scooter in North Delhi’s Wazirpur on Thursday night, Delhi police said.

The trio received nearly 5 to 10% burn injuries but are out of danger, Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west district), said.

The incident comes days after three men on motorcycle were killed after their two-wheeler skid on chemical that had spilled from a truck in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate. Police had found that the burns as well as injuries sustained from the fall had caused their deaths.

Thursday's incident happened at 8.20 pm on Wednesday while a man named Govinda was passing by a a factory that deals in acid in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, on a scooter with his wife and son.

The DCP said it was an authorised factory with mandatory licences.

“Some workers were emptying nitric acid from a tanker into a storage container at the factory. They were almost done with the work when some leftover acid in the pipe fell on the family,” the DCP said.

The three suffered burns and were rushed to a nearby private hospital.

The police went on to register a first information report (FIR) at Ashok Vihar police station and arrested three men.

“The people arrested are the factory owner, Naresh Gupta, tanker driver Shiv Kumar and factory accountant Puran Chand,” said the DCP.

The officer said the sub-divisional magistrate had been informed about the accident and they were probing to check if the suspects violated any provisions of the law .

top news
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
CBI books sitting high court judge in bribery case
CBI books sitting high court judge in bribery case
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities