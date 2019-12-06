Family of three suffers burn injuries as acid falls on them in Delhi

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:17 IST

New Delhi:

A man, his wife and their four-month-old son received burn injuries when acid from a tank outside a factory spilled on them when they were passing by on a scooter in North Delhi’s Wazirpur on Thursday night, Delhi police said.

The trio received nearly 5 to 10% burn injuries but are out of danger, Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west district), said.

The incident comes days after three men on motorcycle were killed after their two-wheeler skid on chemical that had spilled from a truck in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate. Police had found that the burns as well as injuries sustained from the fall had caused their deaths.

Thursday's incident happened at 8.20 pm on Wednesday while a man named Govinda was passing by a a factory that deals in acid in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, on a scooter with his wife and son.

The DCP said it was an authorised factory with mandatory licences.

“Some workers were emptying nitric acid from a tanker into a storage container at the factory. They were almost done with the work when some leftover acid in the pipe fell on the family,” the DCP said.

The three suffered burns and were rushed to a nearby private hospital.

The police went on to register a first information report (FIR) at Ashok Vihar police station and arrested three men.

“The people arrested are the factory owner, Naresh Gupta, tanker driver Shiv Kumar and factory accountant Puran Chand,” said the DCP.

The officer said the sub-divisional magistrate had been informed about the accident and they were probing to check if the suspects violated any provisions of the law .