Family sleeps through break-in; cash, jewellery worth Rs 38.7 lakh missing from house in Shivajinagar

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:14 IST

A theft worth Rs 38,70,000 was reported from a house in Shivajinagar, on Tuesday.

The complaint has been lodged by owner Sagar Kale, 49, according to which, the incident took place in Ashoknagar Co-operative Housing Society in Bhosalenagar, Shivajinagar.

The theft took place between Monday night and Tuesday early morning, according to the police.

The complainant, his wife and children were asleep in the house when it is suspected that a thief entered from the back door, which was left open, the complaint states.

The valuables stolen were kept in the walk-in wardrobe located in the bedroom, including cash of Rs 3,50,000; gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 35,00,000, according to the complainant.

A case under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station. DS Shinde, assistant police inspector of Chatuhshrungi police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 22:14 IST