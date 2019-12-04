Family suffer serious burns after gas cylinder explodes in Bhosari home 

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 16:09 IST

PUNE Three persons, including a woman and a 13-year-old boy, have been seriously injured after a gas cylinder exploded in Bhosari on Wednesday.

The incident happened at 7 am at a residential building near Siddheshwar school.

The injured have been identified as Manisha Salunkhe (35), Mauli Salunkhe (40) and Siddarth Salunkhe (13).

According to the Bhosari police, the Salunkhe family resides in a room at a residential building near Siddheshwar school.

“Last night the gas cylinder was left on and there was leakage. On Wednesday morning when Manisha woke up and tried to switch on the gas with a lighter there was a blast. Manisha and her husband Mauli sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised. Their son Siddarth was also injured,” the police said.

Bhosari fire brigade rushed to the spot and put off the fire in 15 minutes. “When we reached the spot the entire room was burnt due to the blast. Flames were burning in some parts the room, but our firemen immediately controlled it and removed the cylinder,” fire brigade officials said.