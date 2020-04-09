e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Faridkot medical college becomes 3rd govt testing facility in Punjab

Faridkot medical college becomes 3rd govt testing facility in Punjab

Lab, with initial capacity of 40 samples per day, conducts trial run after approval from ICMR

cities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, has become the third government facility in Punjab for testing of samples for coronavirus (Covid-19) with an initial capacity of 40 tests per day.

The Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of the medical college conducted a trial run on Thursday after getting approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The trial run was conducted successfully under the guidance of a 31-member team, including 21 doctors and five technicians. The trial report was sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

The government medical colleges in Patiala and Amritsar already have the testing facilities for Covid-19.

Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, said ICMR has certified the institute to carry out the Covid-19 tests. “NIV had recently sent extraction kits, screening and confirmation kits among other items to the hospital. We have sent the trial report to Pune laboratory for confirmation after which regular testing of Covid-19 samples will be initiated at Faridkot medical college.”

Apart from Faridkot, this lab will provide testing services to the people from the Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, Bathinda and Muktsar districts.

top news
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities