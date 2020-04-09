Faridkot medical college becomes 3rd govt testing facility in Punjab

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:08 IST

The Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, has become the third government facility in Punjab for testing of samples for coronavirus (Covid-19) with an initial capacity of 40 tests per day.

The Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of the medical college conducted a trial run on Thursday after getting approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The trial run was conducted successfully under the guidance of a 31-member team, including 21 doctors and five technicians. The trial report was sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

The government medical colleges in Patiala and Amritsar already have the testing facilities for Covid-19.

Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, said ICMR has certified the institute to carry out the Covid-19 tests. “NIV had recently sent extraction kits, screening and confirmation kits among other items to the hospital. We have sent the trial report to Pune laboratory for confirmation after which regular testing of Covid-19 samples will be initiated at Faridkot medical college.”

Apart from Faridkot, this lab will provide testing services to the people from the Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, Bathinda and Muktsar districts.