Home / Cities / Farm laws: Anganwadi workers’ protest disrupts traffic in Ludhiana

Farm laws: Anganwadi workers’ protest disrupts traffic in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Anganwadi workers protesting on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Anganwadi workers protesting on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The members of Anganwadi Mulazam Union (CITU) staged a protest on Gill Road to support the farmer unions against the central government farm laws and, disrupted the traffic movement on all connecting roads on Thursday.

The protest commenced at noon, during which the workers blocked the road bringing the traffic to a standstill.

The commuters were stuck in a jam for more than one hour on all connecting roads leading to Janta Nagar, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Miller Ganj.

The protestors dispersed after the area police intervened and, they submitted a memorandum to them.

‘GOVT MUST CONTINUE WITH OLD SYSTEM’

The workers said that the central government must roll back the three farm laws and continue with the old system.

Subhash Rani, the general secretary of the union, said, “If the farm laws get implemented then it will not only affect the farmers but the common man as well. On October 15, representatives of farmer unions were called for a meeting but, they walked out after no minister showed up.” The farmers have been staging protests against the Centre’s new farm laws for a month now.

