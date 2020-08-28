Farmers demand full compensation before handing over land for Noida airport

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:40 IST

Farmers, whose land is earmarked for the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway, are demanding the entire land compensation amount before giving possession of their land for the project.

They said they will not give possession of their land if the Gautam Budh Nagar administration does not resolve their demands related with land compensation.

“The administration paid the compensation for the agricultural land to acquire the area for the airport. But it is yet to compensate for the tubewell, trees, crops and other benefits that they had promised. Our demand is that they pay up the first compensation for tubewell, trees and other benefits such as Rs 5.5 lakh for each farmer, before taking possession,” said Balbhadar Singh, a Ranhera village farmer, who has given 100 bigha of land for the airport.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has acquired 1,334 hectares under phase 1 out of the total 5,000 hectares required for the airport project. Work on the first phase of the airport is likely to start soon after the Covid 19 crisis is over. The project is scheduled to be operational by 2023 if all goes as per plan.

Going by the compensation decided by the state, if a farmer accepts Rs 2,300 per square metres then the government will provide them a 50 square metres residential plot and R5 lakh for construction purposes. If the farmer does not want a plot and R 5 lakh perk then they can accept Rs 2,500 per square metres rate. There are many farmers who opted for the first plan and need Rs5 lakh for construction of their houses.

“The administration is not paying Rs 5 lakh before taking possession of their land. And the administration is also hell bent on destroying the standing crop without waiting for the yield. Farmers will continue to resist the administration’s move of taking over the land,” said Ajay Singh, a farmer of Dayanatpur village.

The administration, meanwhile, said all issues of the farmers are being resolved properly.

“We have decided to set up camps in villages to address their grievances related to land compensation. We will address all issues of farmers in the next two weeks’ time via these camps. And farmers are not resisting or protesting; they just want to discuss the issues that they have. We are discussing all issues to resolve them as per rules,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.