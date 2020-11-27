e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Farmers’ protests: Traffic jams cripple life in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Farmers’ protests: Traffic jams cripple life in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

The road was closed following the farmers’ call for agitation and movement towards New Delhi from Punjab, passing through Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The road was closed following the farmers’ call for agitation and movement towards New Delhi from Punjab, passing through Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru.)
The road was closed following the farmers’ call for agitation and movement towards New Delhi from Punjab, passing through Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru.)(PTI)
         

Massive traffic jams were witnessed in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi on the second day of farmers’ agitation on Friday.

The commuters were stuck for hours at the Zirakpur highway, and those heading towards Dera Bassi focal point were a harried lot as the police also kept the entry to the flyover closed to vehicular traffic.

The entire traffic approaching the Patiala crossing was diverted on the road beneath the flyover causing a bottleneck, leading to miles-long queues of stuck vehicles. This blockade also resulted in a jam on the Panchkula side.

The road was closed following the farmers’ call for agitation and movement towards New Delhi from Punjab, passing through Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru.

In anticipation of another surge of farmers leading to deterioration of the law and order situation on Zirakpur to Lalru highway, the police barricaded the highway keeping alternate routes

The entry borders at Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru were sealed where serpentine queues of vehicles could be seen for miles till late at night. Mohali police sealed the border with Zirakpur at 9.30am on Thursday, which was not opened for vehicular traffic till Friday; traffic movement on the Zirakpur flyover was also seized and no vehicle was allowed to go past the flyover or towards Ambala.

The incoming traffic from Ambala was diverted at Dera Bassi towards Panchkula to reach Chandigarh. Similarly, the outgoing traffic from the Airport Road at the Patiala crossing was diverted towards Zirakpur where it was further diverted towards Panchkula-Nada Sahib-Barwala to flow on the Yamunanagar expressway to reach Ambala and Delhi.

tags
top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
After clashes, tear gas, protesting farmers move to Delhi’s Burari ground
After clashes, tear gas, protesting farmers move to Delhi’s Burari ground
Trump, still defiant, says he’ll give up power if electoral college backs Biden
Trump, still defiant, says he’ll give up power if electoral college backs Biden
Odisha IFS officer who took 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested
Odisha IFS officer who took 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested
‘BJP win in Hyderabad polls to mark beginning of TRS end’: JP Nadda
‘BJP win in Hyderabad polls to mark beginning of TRS end’: JP Nadda
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In