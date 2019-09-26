Father and son held for 11 cases of snatching, jeweller aide also held

cities

New Delhi: A man and his son, involved in at least 11 cases of snatching, were caught by Delhi Police from west Delhi. Police said the man used his teenage son (juvenile) as a pillion rider to snatch gold chains from women pedestrians.

Deputy commissioner of police(west) Deepak Purohit said police have also arrested a jeweller from Uttam Nagar. The officer said the jeweller, Momin,34, melted the stolen gold at his house and sold them again. Police said the father-son duo used fake number plates on their bikes while snatching the chains.

Explaining how they were caught, police said on Friday, they were on the lookout for bike-borne chain snatchers after a spree of snatching incidents were reported from the area over the past few weeks. Police spotted the father and son on a bike and on noticing that the colour of the bike and the attire of the two matched those of the bikers seen in the CCTV footage collected in the previous cases.

“On spotting them, police team swung into action and approached the riders. After a chase, the two were apprehended. The pillion rider, the son was found to be a juvenile. They were involved in at least 11 snatching cases reported in Hari Nagar,” a police officer said.

DCP Purohit said the two disclosed that they sold the snatched gold items to jeweller Momin. Momin, who was arrested later, admitted that he has received about 8-9 gold chains from him. Purohit said police have recovered four snatched gold chains.

“Momin also disclosed that after melting the gold chains, he had made two gold rings and gave them to the arrested persons. During the investigation, the gold rings were recovered from the two,” Purohit said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 21:41 IST