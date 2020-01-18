e-paper
Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / Father-son duo among three killed in Mahendergarh mishap

Father-son duo among three killed in Mahendergarh mishap

cities Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed after a truck rammed into their car near Nangal Sirohi village in Mahendergarh on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Narender, 35, his son Prince, 10, and another boy from their village Vishal, 10. The victims belonged to Shimli village in Rajasthan.

The injured was identified as Navneet, 8.

A spokesman for Mahendergarh police said the accident took place around 4pm when a truck being driven at a high speed rammed into the victims’ car near Nangal Sirohi village.

“Narender, a pharmacist, and his son died on the spot. Vishal and Navneet were rushed to the civil hospital in Mahendergarh, where the former succumbed during treatment. Condition of Navneet is said to be critical,” he added.

As per the police, Narender was going to Mahendergarh to drop the boys after winter vacations at their academy where they were availing training to get admission in the Rai sports school.

The police spokesperson said such was the impact of the collision that the car skidded off the road and crashed into a house.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the truck driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused driver is yet to be identified and arrested.

