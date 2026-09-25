Nanded, The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has seized 675 kg of food products worth around ₹2.9 lakh from six establishments in Nanded district, officials said. FDA seizes 675 kg of food products during festive season checks in Nanded

The action was carried out under the state-wide 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign aimed at ensuring the availability of safe and quality sweets, khoya, milk and dairy products and other food items during the festive season, they said.

During inspections at six establishments, eight food samples were collected for analysis and 675 kg of food stock was seized, the officials said on Thursday.

The seized stock included ghee, khoya, "Kunda peda", sweet peda, mawa peda and edible oil.

At Shivkrupa Dudh Bhandar at Deglur Naka in Nanded, officials seized 88 kg of ghee and 49 kg of khoya. Another 99 kg of khoya was seized from Shrisai Khoya Centre on Malegaon Road, while 99 kg of khoya was seized from Khandelwal Sweets in the MIDC area.

At Badamrao Pedhewale in Palaj village of Bhokar tehsil, 38 kg of Kunda peda and 78 kg of sweet peda were seized.

Officials also seized 146 litres of refined soybean oil from Kashiram Dachawar in Kundalwadi, Biloli tehsil, and 78 kg of mawa peda from Jagdamba Bikaner in Wai Bazar, Mahur tehsil.

Apart from these six establishments, the FDA inspected 28 food establishments across the district and collected 26 samples for analysis.

Further legal action will be initiated based on the analysis reports, officials said.

Consumers who come across suspected food adulteration or the sale of unsafe food products can approach the FDA's Nanded office or lodge complaints through the FOSCOS online portal or the department's complaint portal, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.