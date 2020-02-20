Fearing another explosion, Dombivli residents refuse to go home

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 01:34 IST

Most residents of Mhatre pada, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Dombivli, who were evacuated after a fire broke out in a chemical manufacturing company on Tuesday, have refused to return to their homes.

“Residents, especially children and senior citizens, are traumatised. They think another explosion may take place anytime,” said Manjula Sante, 60, who is one of the 150 residents of Mhatre pada. The distance between Mhatre pada and Metropolitan Eximchem, which was gutted in the fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon, is approximately 15 feet. Firefighters took more than 24 hours to completely douse the blaze because flammable compounds in the building led to multiple explosions.

Even though residents of Mhatre pada were evacuated soon after the fire broke out at Metropolitan Eximchem and there were no reports of casualties or injuries, locals remain concerned. “My hands and face are itching and even the eyes are paining due to the bad air. Entire lanes have white spots of powders from the explosion. We are using incense sticks and perfumes, but it’s not helping with the odour,” said Sante.

Residents have repeatedly complained about hazardous chemical units being set up in the area. In addition to the fear of incidents like Tuesday’s fire, they say the chemical units are polluting the area. “We are the third and fourth generations living in Mhatre pada, which belongs to our forefathers. We want the chemical factories to be shut and only allow engineering and other companies to operate here,” said Gajanan Mhatre, 55.

“There are around three or four units in the area which produce chemicals. The ministry should shut their units with immediate effect. Children are coughing all the time due to the gas released from these units,” said Waman Mhatre, 65.