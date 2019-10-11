Fight dowry, child marriage: Governor

cities

AGRA To fight malnutrition among girls, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Friday urged families to improve the diet of their daughters and appealed to local dignitaries to perform ‘Laxmi pujan’ in ‘anganwadis’ and primary schools in Agra to inculcate more respect for the fair sex.

Speaking at the 85th convocation of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University Khandari campus on Friday, the governor appreciated girls who bagged gold medals and encouraged school children who came to watch the convocation.

“It is a matter of pride that girls have achieved more gold medals in comparison to boys. And one girl alone has grabbed 11 medals,” she said.

“I asked the university for haemoglobin test of the girl students. The blood samples of 650 girl students of Dr Bhim Rao Amedkar University were tested out of which 140 girls had a count less than 10 percent,” she added.

“The family members should take care of these girls and focus on their diet so that they become healthy,” she said.

“If we consider girls as ‘Laxmi’ it will improve their image in society and bring respect to them. Besides, harassment and atrocities on women would also be curbed,” Patel said.

The governor said child marriage was another serious concern in India and it was the responsibility of girls and boys to oppose this.

“The state government organises mass marriages and it would be a good option for family members to marry their girl in such ceremonies as it will help them financially,” Patel said.

She also called upon the youths to speak out against dowry.

“District officials, university officials and NGOs would adopt 600 children below 18 years of age suffering from TB and take care of their diet, medication and education. By doing so we can make such children healthy, TB free and educated,” she said.

Across the state 5,000 children had been adopted by universities, she stressed.

The governor also highlighted harmful effects of plastic on animals and asked attendees to not throw plastic and polythene in the open, as it was directly consumed by stray animals.

About Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, she said, “It has improved a lot in comparison to the past and in coming days it will regain its lost glory.”

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma lauded the girls who grabbed gold medals. Agra MP SP Singh Baghel, minister of state for Social welfare Dr GS Dharmesh, MP Fatehpur Sikri Rajkumar Chahar and others were also present.

NSUI protest

Activists of NSUI waved black flags in front of the cavalcade of deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and also posted posters with ‘governor go back’ written on them. Later the posters were painted by the local administration.

