Fined for riding sans helmet, JE snaps power supply to police station

MEERUT Upset over a fine of Rs 3,000 for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike, a junior engineer of the electricity department disconnected power supply to the Medical police station and its check post on Thursday evening.

Senior officials, however, intervened in the matter and ordered restoration of power supply to the police station.

SB Yadav, chief engineer of the electricity department, said supply to the police station and the check post was restored after the matter brought was to the notice of senior officials. Junior engineer Somprakash Garg was warned not to indulge in such activities in future otherwise stern action would be initiated against him.

Earlier in the day, a bike-borne Garg was stopped by head constable Rajesh Kumar of Tejgarhi police check post for not wearing a helmet. He tried to convince the cop that he could not wear helmet due to an emergency. But the head constable refused to accept the pleas and fined the JE for not wearing helmet and also failing to show pollution control certificate.

Perturbed over this, the junior engineer told the head constable that that bills of his chowki and medical police station were due and these should be paid in time. He then called the lineman of his department and asked him to disconnect electricity supply to the Medical police station and Tejgarhi police chowki.

Later, the in-charge Medical police station came to know about the incident and approached officials of electricity department who intervened in the matter.

Chief engineer Yadav said the JE had been issued a warning.

