FIR against pvt hospital in Panipat for not admitting patient in isolation ward

cities Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:56 IST
Hindustan Times, Karnal
The Panipat police have registered an FIR against the owner of a private hospital for allegedly denying treatment to a person even though he was showing symptoms of Covid- 19.

As per the police, a person had filed a complaint with the Panipat chief medical officer (CMO), alleging that the doctors did not admit him in the isolation ward as he had developed Covid-19 symptoms.

Later, the person was admitted to another private hospital. The police said the FIR was registered on the complaint of the CMO under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

