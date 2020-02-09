e-paper
Home / Cities / FIR against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh over TV show content

FIR against Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh over TV show content

Soon after the controversy erupted in December, Khan and Tandon apologised and had said all three of them never intended to offend anyone.

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 06:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
An FIR has been registered against film actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and television personality Bharti Singh
An FIR has been registered against film actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and television personality Bharti Singh(HT File Photo)
         

An FIR has been registered against film actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and television personality Bharti Singh in Mankapur police station in Nagpur for allegedly hurting sentiments of a community by using a religious term in a “mocking” way, an official said on Saturday.

The complaint has been filed by Gorewada resident Khushbu Bhagwan Parwar (27) who has claimed that the three “made a mockery” of the religious term during a television show telecast on December 25 last year, said Inspector Vazeer Sheikh of Mankapur police station.

“The complaint was submitted on December 27 and after investigating it, an offence under section 295a (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulating its religion or the religious beliefs) was registered. We will issue summons to the three soon,” he added.

